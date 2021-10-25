Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Brex

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brex hits $12.3bn valuation

Brex hits $12.3bn valuation

Corporate credit card fintech Brex has seen its value soar to $12.3 billion after pocketing another $300 million in funding, according to TechCrunch.

No announcement has been made but a term sheet has been signed on the round, says TechCrunch, citing sources. The latest money comes after a $425 million Series D in April at a $7.4 billion valuation.

Brex launched in 2017 with a corporate card for venture backed businesses, before expanding to offer SMEs and larger organisations cash management services.

The firm has since introduced an all-in-one platform that adds spend management and bill pay software together in a single dashboard for a $49 a month fee.

More changes could be on the way: earlier this year, the firm submitted an application to establish Brex Bank, which would let it offer FDIC insured deposit products to SMBs without the need to rely on an intermediary bank.

Related Companies

Brex

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Trending

Related News
Brex buys Israel's Weav
/retail

Brex buys Israel's Weav

Brex invests in Indian corporate card startup Kodo
/startups

Brex invests in Indian corporate card startup Kodo

Brex hits $7.4bn valuation on $425m funding round

26 Apr

Brex files for bank charter

22 Feb

Brex raises $150m

19 May 2020

Trending

  1. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  2. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  3. Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

  4. X1 rolls out smart credit card to 350,000-strong waitlist

  5. Fiserv to acquire BentoBox

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider