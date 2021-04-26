Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Brex hits $7.4bn valuation on $425m funding round

Brex hits $7.4bn valuation on $425m funding round

Having closed a $425 million Series D funding round at a $7.4 billion valuation, Brex is making an aggressive play to expand beyond its core corporate credit card product with the launch of a new all-in-one finance platform.

Brex launched in 2017 with a corporate card for venture backed businesses, before expanding to offer SMEs and larger organisations cash management services. The new all-in-one platform adds spend management and bill pay software together in a single dashboard for a $49 a month fee.

More changes could be on the way: earlier this year, the firm submitted an application to establish Brex Bank, which would let it offer FDIC insured deposit products to SMBs without the need to rely on an intermediary bank.

The funding round comes as the firm onboards thousands of new tech and non-tech customers every month. In Q1 2021 alone, the firm grew total customers by 80%. SMBs now account for 45% of customers on the Brex platform.

The round was led by Tiger Global and joined by TCV, GIC, Baillie Gifford, Madrone Capital Partners, Durable Capital Partners LP, Valiant Capital Management, Base10, Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit Capital, DST Global, Greenoaks Capital, Lone Pine Capital and IVP all joined the funding round.

Henrique Dubugras, Brex co-CEO, says: "This new investment round will fuel our growth as we continue to build out an all-in-one financial solution for all businesses."

