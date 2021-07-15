Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Discover invests $30m in BNPL firm Sezzle

Discover is investing $30 million in buy now, pay later startup Sezzle as part of an agreement that also sees the card firm launch a BNPL service on its network.

Discover will invest $30 million into Sezzle, based on a per share purchase price of $6.58, which equates to total shares to be issued of 4,556,210.

Meanwhile, the firms have agreed to expand their existing partnership to both build a BNPL network solution on the Discover Global Network, and to roll out a dedicated referral programme to push Discover credit and debit cards to Sezzle users.

Sezzle works with more than 34,000 merchants to offer interest-free instalment payment plans to a userbase of over 2.6 million shoppers.

Charlie Youakim, CEO, Sezzle, says: "Discover’s capabilities via their network and financial products will enhance our own offerings and provide more paths to financially empower our consumers."

