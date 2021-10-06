Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonstock

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Commonstock raises $25m for social investing platform

Commonstock raises $25m for social investing platform

Commonstock, a social platform that is bidding to help retail investors separate the signal from the noise by letting users share their real-time portfolios, and then amplifying the best performers, has raised $25 million in a Serie A round led by Coatue.

The Commonstock app acts a social layer on top of existing brokerages. Users link their brokerage accounts and share their real-time portfolio (by percent, not dollar amounts), performance, and trades.

Users get real-time alerts when friends buy or sell and can carry out discussions about investment theses and industry takedowns.

In the wake of the Reddit-led GameStop craze earlier this year, Commonstock is promising to use actual trading track records to amplify the knowledge of the best investors.

The firm came out of stealth in August 2020 and so far has seen more than a billion dollars in assets connected to its platform. It is hoping to grow this as it takes advantage of the surge in retail trading.

David McDonough, CEO, Commonstock, says: "It’s clear that as more and more people gain access to the promise of capital markets, they need a transparent space to share knowledge and ideate, which is exactly what we’ve built.

"Our goal is to amplify great knowledge and insights, drawing everyone from the most legendary investors to those wanting to bring their investing skills to the next level."

Related Companies

Commonstock

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech[Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Trending

Related News
SEC calls for feedback on trading app gamification
/regulation

SEC calls for feedback on trading app gamification

Robinhood blocks GameStop stock purchases; AOC floats committee hearing
/markets

Robinhood blocks GameStop stock purchases; AOC floats committee hearing

Trending

  1. Over 100,000 banking jobs to disappear in next five years - Wells Fargo

  2. Starling to launch banking-as-a-service package in Europe

  3. Chase taps 10x for UK digital bank

  4. N26 fined €4.25 million over AML failings

  5. Fiserv to create 2000 new jobs at New Jersey campus

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity