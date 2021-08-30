Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
SEC calls for feedback on trading app gamification

SEC calls for feedback on trading app gamification

The Securities and Exchange Commission is pondering a crackdown on how broker-dealers and investment advisors use techniques such as behavioural prompts, differential marketing, and gamification.

The regulator is seeking public comment on "digital engagement practices" (DEPs) that are used to engage retail investors by trading apps and sites as well as the analytical and technological tools and methods used.

In December, Massachusetts securities regulators filed a complaint against Robinhood accusing it, among other things, of using gamification to entice continuous use of its service. The trading app later removed the digital confetti with which it has showered users' screens.

SEC chair Gary Gensler says: "While new technologies can bring us greater access and product choice, they also raise questions as to whether we as investors are appropriately protected when we trade and get financial advice.

"In many cases, these features may encourage investors to trade more often, invest in different products, or change their investment strategy. Predictive analytics and other DEPs often are designed with an optimization function to increase revenues, data collection, or customer time spent on the platform. This may lead to conflicts between the platform and investors."

The commission says it wants feedback over the next 30 days to better understand the practice and learn what conflict of interests may arise.

Related News
Amid gamification accusations, Robinhood ditches confetti
/markets

Amid gamification accusations, Robinhood ditches confetti

Massachusetts regulators say Robinhood fails to protect investors
/regulation

Massachusetts regulators say Robinhood fails to protect investors

