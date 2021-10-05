Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
Standard Chartered moves to accelerate API adoption by corporate treasury teams

Standard Chartered moves to accelerate API adoption by corporate treasury teams

Standard Chartered is working with fintech FinLync to help corporate treasury and finance teams connect to the bank's API offerings.

Standard Chartered says that the partnership will help clients make the shift to real-time treasury and significantly increasing working capital efficiency.

Corporates will be able to make decisions faster, more frequently and based on more-precise information, giving them an edge over their competition without the time and financial investments typically required in such integration projects.

The bank has a host of APIs available via its Open Banking platform, aXess, including Transactions, Payment Initiation, Payment Status and Balances. FinLync’s technology can directly embed account data into any clients’ ERP platform, especially for SAP, providing real-time visibility into account data and cash positions.

Philip Panaino, global head, cash management, Standard Chartered says: “Beyond the building of APIs, we recognise the need to take the next step in ensuring that corporates can access these solutions in a fast, secure and easy-to-use manner, to fully deliver the benefits of this seamless connection."

