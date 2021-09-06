Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Standard Chartered to launch digital only bank in Singapore

Standard Chartered to launch digital only bank in Singapore

Standard Chartered is teaming up with Singapore's National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to launch a digital-only bank.

Standard Chartered subsidiary SCBSL is contributing S$144 million for 60% of the joint venture, with NTCU-controlled BetaPlus holding the other 40% for a S$96 million price.

The move comes after Standard Chartered was granted a full banking license in December 2020.

The as-yet unnamed venture will "focus on providing digital banking services, in line with Singapore's efforts to digitalise its economy".

The new lender will be Standard Chartered's second digital-only Asian bank, following the launch of Hong Kong's Mox last year.

Standard Chartered Bank

