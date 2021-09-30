Visa to house 1000 staff in new Atlanta office

Visa is to build a new office hub in the fintech-savvy city of Atlanta, tapping in to the city's entrepreneurial spirt and local talent pool.

The new office space, located in Midtown Atlanta, will house a wide range of Visa teams and functions, with a particular concentration of technology and client services teams. Several global and regional company leaders will be re-locating to Atlanta to support its employee base, which is expected to grow to approximately 1,000 employees over the next few years.



“As Visa continues to grow, it is critical we have a strong local presence in areas where we do meaningful business,” says Kim Lawrence, head of the US market, Visa. “Growing our presence and workforce in Atlanta will enable Visa to serve our clients more effectively, support talent development and contribute to the long-term success of local communities.”



Visa will partner with the Georgia Fintech Academy and other regional colleges and universities on student engagement, early-career recruiting, education and mentorship programmes. The card scheme also intends to collaborate with the Advanced Technology Development Center at Georgia Tech to support fintech startup entrepreneurs.



“Atlanta represents an epicenter of financial technology expertise, resilient entrepreneurs, diverse perspectives and a vibrant community culture,” says Michelle Gethers-Clark, chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility, Visa, who will reside in Atlanta and help to lead the new office. “We are committed to investing in and supporting the robust talent pool in Atlanta with rewarding professional development and growth opportunities.”