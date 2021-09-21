Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo adds card payments to Pots

Monzo adds card payments to Pots

Monzo subscribers can now make card payments from their saving 'Pots' with the digital bank.

Monzo Pots let customers save for specific goals and can already be accessed to pay direct debits and standing orders.

Now, users can also make card payments - including via Apple Pay and Google Pay - using money from a Pot.

Monzo cites holidays as an example of where the feature could prove useful. Customers save for their trip, pay for travel and accommodation using the funds but then also make card payments while they are away from the same Pot.

The feature uses virtual cards, which means it is only available to Monzo Plus and Premium customers, who get up to five virtual cards at once.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services[New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Trending

Related News
Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line
/payments

Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line

Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls
/regulation

Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

Monzo extends gambling block to payments made via Open Banking

18 Feb

Trending

  1. Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

  2. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  3. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

  4. Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

  5. DTCC to begin development of DLT-based settlement system

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth