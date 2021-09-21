Monzo adds card payments to Pots

Monzo subscribers can now make card payments from their saving 'Pots' with the digital bank.

Monzo Pots let customers save for specific goals and can already be accessed to pay direct debits and standing orders.



Now, users can also make card payments - including via Apple Pay and Google Pay - using money from a Pot.



Monzo cites holidays as an example of where the feature could prove useful. Customers save for their trip, pay for travel and accommodation using the funds but then also make card payments while they are away from the same Pot.



The feature uses virtual cards, which means it is only available to Monzo Plus and Premium customers, who get up to five virtual cards at once.

