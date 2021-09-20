Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coinbase ditches Lend programme after SEC warning

Coinbase ditches Lend programme after SEC warning

Coinbase has abandoned its planned interest-earning product two weeks after the cryptocurrency exchange revealed that the SEC was threatening to sue over the issue.

Earlier this month, chief legal officer Paul Grewal wrote in a blog that the SEC had sent Coinbase a Wells notice warning that it intended to sue in court over the planned Lend programme.

In a 21 tweet-long thread, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong accused the watchdog of some "really sketchy behavior," adding that it refused to meet with him in Washington earlier this year.

The Lend programme would have let eligible customers earn interest on select assets on Coinbase, starting with four per cent APY on USD Coin.

Now, in an update to a June blog, the company says it is not launching the programme and has discontinued a waitlist which had seen hundreds of thousands of customers sign up.

"We will not stop looking for ways to bring innovative, trusted programs and products to our customers," says the update.

In his earlier blog, Grewal claimed that the firm could have "simply launched" Lend without approaching the SEC and that other crypto companies "have had lending products on the market for years".

"The SEC told us they consider Lend to involve a security, but wouldn’t say why or how they’d reached that conclusion," he added.

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem[Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
Coinbase looks to raise $1.5bn in bond sale
/crypto

Coinbase looks to raise $1.5bn in bond sale

Coinbase says SEC is threatening to sue over Lend product
/crypto

Coinbase says SEC is threatening to sue over Lend product

Trending

  1. Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

  2. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

  3. Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

  4. DTCC to begin development of DLT-based settlement system

  5. Curve joins BNPL scramble

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth