News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Coinbase looks to raise $1.5bn in bond sale

Coinbase is planning to raise $1.5 billion in a bond sale, the proceeds of which will be used for product development and potential acquisitions.

The cryptocurrency exchange, which went public earlier this year, is looking to offer senior notes due in 2028 and 2031 in a private offering.

The funds will bolster an "already-strong" balance sheet with low-cost capital, says a statement.

The money will be used for general corporate purposes which may include investments in or acquisitions of firms, products or technologies.

