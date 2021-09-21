Sustainable fintech Tomorrow raises EUR14m

German sustainable fintech startup Tomorrow has raised €14 million in financing and outlined plans to secure another €5 million in a crowdfunding campaign.

The family office of the Hamburg Büll family, Abacon Capital, and Signavio founder and climate tech investor Torben Schreiter joined the round.



The crowdfunding effort will take place next month, with the public invited to pay between €100 and €25,000 for digital securities that are issued in a token-based manner.



Founded in 2018, Tomorrow provides customers with conventional mobile banking services. However, the firm promises to use its customers money exclusively to invest in sustainable projects, rather than the dirty industries that it says normal banks target.



The new funding will be used to launch a sustainable investment fund that puts money into companies and projects audited for environmental, social and ethical standards. Over the next year, the team will also grow from currently 75 to around 200 employees.