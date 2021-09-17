Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Next Gen Banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

JP Morgan's UK digital bank ready for launch

JP Morgan is set to open the virtual doors to its long-awaited UK digital retail bank next week.

The digital-only lender will initially offer current accounts with a rewards programme, but intends to expand into personal lending, investment, and even mortgages in a bid to ‘upend the UK banking market.’

Sanoke Viswanathan, head of JPMorgan’s international consumer division, told the FT that JP Morgan would invest heavily to turn Chase into a serious force in the UK before potentially expanding into other countries in Europe and Latin America.

“This is a very big strategic commitment from the firm’s standpoint,” he explained.

“We will spend hundreds of millions before we get to break-even and get to a place where this is a sustainable business, and we’re not in a rush.”

Over the summer, the US giant spent a rumoured £700 million on digital wealth manager Nutmeg to bolster the forthcoming Chase launch.

The digital bank was codenamed ‘Project Dynamo’ during its two years of development, and has been compared several times to Goldman Sachs’ Marcus product. However, Viswanathan noted that Chase seeks to enable its customers to do all their banking with them within three to four years.

JP Morgan's deep pockets will be needed, Chase will not only be up against Marcus and the UK's high street giants, but also a host of home-grown digital challengers to have entered the market in recent years, including Starling, Monzo, Atom and Revolut. 

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Next Gen Banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital

Trending

Related News
JP Morgan starts processing US credit cards on Alibaba.com
/payments

JP Morgan starts processing US credit cards on Alibaba.com

JP Morgan leads $50m funding round for investment analytics player Aumni
/markets

JP Morgan leads $50m funding round for investment analytics player Aumni

JP Morgan Private Capital and AmEx invest in Plaid

17 Aug

Trending

  1. Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

  2. Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

  3. Monzo makes BNPL move

  4. DTCC to begin development of DLT-based settlement system

  5. Indonesia&#39;s Xendit becomes Southeast Asia&#39;s latest Unicorn

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth