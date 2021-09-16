Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JP Morgan Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan starts processing US credit cards on Alibaba.com

JP Morgan starts processing US credit cards on Alibaba.com

JP Morgan Merchant Services has begun processing US credit card payments for Alibaba's B2B business unit.

JP Morgan is working with Ant Group's Alipay to power payments made by US credit cards on the B2B Alibaba.com, where small firms can sell their goods.

Marketplaces accounted for almost half of all online purchases in 2020, with online sales hitting more than $4.2 trillion globally in 2020, according to Statista.

The rise of e-commerce means that small and micro businesses need a fast, easy and safe way to seamlessly accept payments from customers across different payment methods and channels, says JP Morgan.

Takis Georgakopoulos, global head, wholesale payments, JP Morgan, says: "We are thrilled to begin processing payments for Alibaba.com as they continue to expand in the US, providing ease of doing business across buyers and sellers."

Douglas Feagin, SVP, Ant Group, adds: "We’re delighted to be partnering with JP Morgan on digital payments to help empower small and medium sized businesses in the US to pivot to digital and go global."

Related Companies

JP Morgan Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embedded Finance - Friend or Foe for the Financial Services Sector?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital

Trending

Related News
Alibaba acquires a third of Ant Financial

Alibaba acquires a third of Ant Financial

Trending

  1. Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

  2. Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

  3. Starling Bank to offer 6-month paid returnships

  4. Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

  5. Monzo makes BNPL move

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth