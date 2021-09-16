Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wells Fargo Bank Google Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

Wells Fargo has signed major Cloud deals with Microsoft and Google as part of an overhaul of its digitial infrastructure.

Under the plans, Microsoft Azure wil act as the bank's primary public cloud provider with Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services.

The Microsoft Azure platform will be used for creation of new software services across all bank functions and as the foundation for strategic business workloads. Wells intends to tap Google Cloud for AI-driven solutions and data services to deliver personalised experiences for its customers and clients.

As an additional element of the new digital infrastructure strategy, the US bank will transition to a set of third-party-owned data centers, while the company’s longer-term aspirations are to rely predominantly on public cloud.

“Launching our new digital infrastructure strategy is a critical step in our multiyear journey to transform Wells Fargo, making it easier for customers to do business with us and creating a better working experience for our employees,” says Saul Van Beurden, Wells Fargo’s head of technology. “The Wells Fargo of tomorrow will be digital-first and offer easier-to-use products and services, and all of that starts with driving speed, scalability, and enhanced user experience through the next generation digital infrastructure strategy we’re announcing today.”

Related Companies

Wells Fargo Bank Google Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Trending

Related News
Wells Fargo adds Theta Lake to fintech portfolio
/startups

Wells Fargo adds Theta Lake to fintech portfolio

Wells Fargo introduces API-based third party data sharing with Akoya
/retail

Wells Fargo introduces API-based third party data sharing with Akoya

Wells Fargo puts digital at heart of 10-year banking inclusion programme

17 May

Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

19 Mar

Wells analyst: The 2020s will be a "golden age" for banks and technology

03 Jan 2020

Wells Fargo inks data sharing deal with Plaid

19 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

  2. Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

  3. Starling Bank to offer 6-month paid returnships

  4. Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

  5. Monzo makes BNPL move

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth