Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

Wells Fargo has signed major Cloud deals with Microsoft and Google as part of an overhaul of its digitial infrastructure.

Under the plans, Microsoft Azure wil act as the bank's primary public cloud provider with Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services.



The Microsoft Azure platform will be used for creation of new software services across all bank functions and as the foundation for strategic business workloads. Wells intends to tap Google Cloud for AI-driven solutions and data services to deliver personalised experiences for its customers and clients.



As an additional element of the new digital infrastructure strategy, the US bank will transition to a set of third-party-owned data centers, while the company’s longer-term aspirations are to rely predominantly on public cloud.



“Launching our new digital infrastructure strategy is a critical step in our multiyear journey to transform Wells Fargo, making it easier for customers to do business with us and creating a better working experience for our employees,” says Saul Van Beurden, Wells Fargo’s head of technology. “The Wells Fargo of tomorrow will be digital-first and offer easier-to-use products and services, and all of that starts with driving speed, scalability, and enhanced user experience through the next generation digital infrastructure strategy we’re announcing today.”