Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

Wells Fargo has hired JP Morgan Chase's Reetika Grewal as its head of digital for commercial banking and corporate and investment banking.

Joining in April and based in San Francisco, Grewal will be responsible for accelerating the development and implementation of digital capabilities that help simplify the way that the bank interacts with commercial and corporate clients.

Grewal joins after a stint as head of digital for JP Morgan Chase's commercial bank. Previously she worked at Silicon Valley Bank as the global head of payment strategy and solutions.

Ather Williams, head, strategy, digital and innovation, Wells Fargo, says: "Our clients are looking for seamless solutions to help them run their businesses and manage payments efficiently and securely. Reetika’s proven success in the payments and fintech industry will help us deliver deeper financial experiences."

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - Join the discussion! 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better AssessSustainableFinance.Live - Join the discussion! 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Related News
Wells Fargo bans TikTok from company devices
/security

Wells Fargo bans TikTok from company devices

Jury tells Wells Fargo to pay USAA $200m over cheque imaging patent infringement
/retail

Jury tells Wells Fargo to pay USAA $200m over cheque imaging patent infringement

Wells Fargo inks data sharing deal with Plaid

19 Sep 2019

Wells Fargo to axe up to 26,500 jobs

21 Sep 2018

Accelerating fintech innovation

11 Jul 2016

Trending

  1. Revolut leaves Canada

  2. Axis Bank introduces &#39;Wear &#39;N&#39; Pay&#39;

  3. Stripe raises $600 million at a $95 billion valuation

  4. HSBC taps Google Cloud for call centre AI

  5. Led by donkeys: Bank boardrooms lack computer literacy

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021