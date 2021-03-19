Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

Wells Fargo has hired JP Morgan Chase's Reetika Grewal as its head of digital for commercial banking and corporate and investment banking.

Joining in April and based in San Francisco, Grewal will be responsible for accelerating the development and implementation of digital capabilities that help simplify the way that the bank interacts with commercial and corporate clients.



Grewal joins after a stint as head of digital for JP Morgan Chase's commercial bank. Previously she worked at Silicon Valley Bank as the global head of payment strategy and solutions.



Ather Williams, head, strategy, digital and innovation, Wells Fargo, says: "Our clients are looking for seamless solutions to help them run their businesses and manage payments efficiently and securely. Reetika’s proven success in the payments and fintech industry will help us deliver deeper financial experiences."