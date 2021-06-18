Citi Ventures joins $44.3 million round in lending network Splash

Splash Financial, a digital lending platform that helps borrowers shop and compare financial products from a network of lenders, has secured $44.3 million in a new Series B funding round.

The round includes partners of DST Global, Citi Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, and existing investors CMFG Ventures and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures.



With this latest funding, Splash has secured more than $60M in equity funding since its founding.



"The importance and sophistication of digital lenders is growing apace," says Charley Howe , director of venture investing at Citi Ventures. "Splash Financial is spearheading a digital transformation strategy that will meet the new demands of consumers. We see significant growth potential in the continued evolution of the lending experience and we are thrilled to support Splash's next phase of growth."