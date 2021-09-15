Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Thought Machine signs Arvest Bank to Vault platform

Arvest, the operator of a collection of small community banks in the US, has struck a deal to implement for Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking platform, Vault.

Arvest has also enlisted Accenture for its overhaul as it taps Vault to build personalised, real-time services for its network of 14 locally managed banks with a combined 230 branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

Arvest CEO Kevin Sabin says: “As modern consumers’ lifestyles and digital banking expectations change, we want to ensure we deliver a banking experience that makes their lives easier today and well into the future. A next-generation core engine powering Arvest will allow us to do just that.”

Paul Taylor, CEO, Thought Machine, adds: “Deploying modern, cloud-native core banking software will allow Arvest to truly step ahead of the competition in terms of customer experience, resilience and innovation.”

