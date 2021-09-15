Thought Machine signs Arvest Bank to Vault platform

Arvest, the operator of a collection of small community banks in the US, has struck a deal to implement for Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking platform, Vault.

Arvest has also enlisted Accenture for its overhaul as it taps Vault to build personalised, real-time services for its network of 14 locally managed banks with a combined 230 branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.



Arvest CEO Kevin Sabin says: “As modern consumers’ lifestyles and digital banking expectations change, we want to ensure we deliver a banking experience that makes their lives easier today and well into the future. A next-generation core engine powering Arvest will allow us to do just that.”



Paul Taylor, CEO, Thought Machine, adds: “Deploying modern, cloud-native core banking software will allow Arvest to truly step ahead of the competition in terms of customer experience, resilience and innovation.”



