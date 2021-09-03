Swift hires JPMorgan Chase's Hunter to lead Americas and UK business

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Swift

Swift

People

Wholesale banking Payments

Financial messaging
Swift hires JPMorgan Chase&#39;s Hunter to lead Americas and UK business

Swift has appointed John Hunter, the former boss of JPMorgan Chase's global clearing services, as its chief executive of the Americas and UK region.

Beginning work at Swift this week, Hunter will focus on strategic customer relationships across the Americas and UK.

A JPMorgan Chase veteran with extensive experience in cash management and payment services, he has also worked in financial services positions at Accenture, Adobe and Hewlett-Packard.

Rosemary Stone, chief business development officer, Swift, says: "John’s valuable and extensive experience will reinforce our industry focus and support our customers in the Americas and the UK as they leverage Swift’s expanding capabilities to create innovative new services for the consumers and businesses they serve."

Swift

