Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swift appoints former Standard Chartered Ciso Cheri McGuire as CTO

Swift appoints former Standard Chartered Ciso Cheri McGuire as CTO

Banking co-operative Swift has appointed Cheri McGuire, the former group chief information security officer of Standard Chartered, as CTO.

During her time as Ciso at Standard Chartered from 2016-2019 McGuire established a new global cyber risk management function across 60 countries and 85,000 employees. Before that she led cybersecurity policy and programmes at Microsoft and security vendor Symantec and was director of the National Cybersecurity Division and US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) within the US Department of Homeland Security.

Reporting directly to CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso, McGuire joins Swift at a pivotal time as it re-tools its cross-border messaging infrastructure to take on new challenges in digital payments.

Says Pérez-Tass:: “I was immediately impressed both by Cheri’s extensive knowledge in the cyber domain but also her experience and strategic understanding of technology transformation taking place within the financial services industry. I am confident in her leadership capabilities to drive our own technology platform transformation as we continue to execute on our strategy, while also ensuring high levels of trust within the community on operational excellence, business continuity and risk and control.”

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud[On-Demand Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Trending

Related News
Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments
/payments

Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments

Big banks back Swift's new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap
/payments

Big banks back Swift's new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

Swift makes its case for place in CBDC world

12 May

Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

02 Dec 2020

Sibos 2020: 'In a world of CBDCs, I am not sure what Swift would do' - David Birch

07 Oct 2020

Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market

01 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan

  2. Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

  3. Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments

  4. Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

  5. Visa rolls out BNPL APIs for clients

Research
See all reports »
From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation