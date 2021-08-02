Swift appoints former Standard Chartered Ciso Cheri McGuire as CTO

Banking co-operative Swift has appointed Cheri McGuire, the former group chief information security officer of Standard Chartered, as CTO.

During her time as Ciso at Standard Chartered from 2016-2019 McGuire established a new global cyber risk management function across 60 countries and 85,000 employees. Before that she led cybersecurity policy and programmes at Microsoft and security vendor Symantec and was director of the National Cybersecurity Division and US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) within the US Department of Homeland Security.



Reporting directly to CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso, McGuire joins Swift at a pivotal time as it re-tools its cross-border messaging infrastructure to take on new challenges in digital payments.



Says Pérez-Tass:: “I was immediately impressed both by Cheri’s extensive knowledge in the cyber domain but also her experience and strategic understanding of technology transformation taking place within the financial services industry. I am confident in her leadership capabilities to drive our own technology platform transformation as we continue to execute on our strategy, while also ensuring high levels of trust within the community on operational excellence, business continuity and risk and control.”

