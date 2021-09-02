Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Central Bank of Malaysia Monetary Authority of Singapore Reserve Bank of Australia South African Reserve Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Central banks to develop prototypes for cross-border CBDC settlement

Central banks to develop prototypes for cross-border CBDC settlement

The Bank for International Settlements has enlisted the central banks of Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and Australia to test the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) for international settlements.

Dubbed Project Dunbar, the initiative will develop prototype shared platforms for cross-border transactions using multiple CBDCs, eliminating the need for intermediaries and cutting the time and cost of transactions.

The project will work with multiple partners to develop technical prototypes on different distributed ledger technology platforms. It will also explore different governance and operating designs that would enable central banks to share CBDC infrastructures

Technical prototypes of the shared platforms will be demonstrated at the Singapore FinTech Festival in November 2021.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at Monetary Authority of Singapore, says: “Project Dunbar’s work on using multi-CBDC platforms to facilitate seamless multi-currency fund transfers is a significant contribution to the global vision to make payments cheaper and faster. The findings on how a common platform can be governed effectively and managed efficiently will shape the blueprint of the next generation payment systems.”

A separate BIS-led project exploring using CBDCs for cross border payments is also underway involving central banks from China, Hong Kong, Thailand and the UAE.

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Central Bank of Malaysia Monetary Authority of Singapore Reserve Bank of Australia South African Reserve Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?[New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Trending

Related News
BIS to investigate tokenised green bonds
/sustainable

BIS to investigate tokenised green bonds

BIS and Singapore central bank publish blueprint for global real-time payment connectivity
/payments

BIS and Singapore central bank publish blueprint for global real-time payment connectivity

BIS backs CBDCs to win out against bitcoin, stablecoins and Big Tech

23 Jun

Governor Bailey encouraged by progress around ‘critical innovation’ of CBDC

11 Jun

BIS Innovation Hub targets CBDCs and green finance in 2021

25 Jan

Swiss National Bank and BIS hail CBDC experiment

03 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Celo launches $100m fund to support DeFi adoption

  2. ANZ, Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the running for MAS digital currency prize

  3. Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

  4. Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

  5. Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre