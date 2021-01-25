Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Security Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BIS Innovation Hub targets CBDCs and green finance in 2021

BIS Innovation Hub targets CBDCs and green finance in 2021

An investigation into the use of multiple wholesale CBDCs for cross-border payments and a DLT prototype for the distribution of tokenised green bonds to retail investors are among the projects on the agenda this year for the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub.

Set up in 2019 the BIS Innovation Hub has centres in Switzerland, Hong Kong and Singapore, with locations in Toronto, London, Frankfurt and Paris, and Stockholm on the horizon.

For the year ahead, the hub has identified six key areas it will work on in an effort to foster collaboration among central banks on financial technology: suptech and regtech; next-generation financial market infrastructures; CBDCs; open finance; cyber security; and green finance.

Specific projects already in the pipeline include the building of a proof of concept platform using multiple wholesale CBDCs to explore the feasibility of faster and cheaper cross-border payments, and the DLT-based tokenised green bonds programme.

In addition, the hub will work on a proof of concept for a regulatory reporting platform employing data analytics and visualisation to provide supervisors with deeper and more timely insights to address risks, and a research project and associated prototypes for tiered retail CBDC distribution architectures.

Benoît Cœuré, head, BIS Innovation Hub, says: "This work programme shows our commitment to exploring in the most practical ways how best to harness technological change for the benefit of central banks and create public goods to support the global financial system."

Meanwhile, the hub has launched an innovation network to support its work and share knowledge about technology projects and discuss answers to problem statements relevant to central banks. All 63 BIS member central banks were invited to the first meeting.

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Security Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?, [New Paper] What w[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Trending

Related News
BIS Innovation Hub seeks blockchain experts
/crypto

BIS Innovation Hub seeks blockchain experts

BIS Innovation Hub to expand global reach
/regulation

BIS Innovation Hub to expand global reach

BIS to set up network of Innovation Hubs

01 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. Crypto forecast for the first half of 2021

  2. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  3. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  4. IG Group to spend $1 billion to acquire tastytrade

  5. Revolut rolls out USD Savings Vault for UK customers

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020