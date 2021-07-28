Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BIS and Singapore central bank publish blueprint for global real-time payment connectivity

BIS and Singapore central bank publish blueprint for global real-time payment connectivity

The Bank for International Settlements and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have published a blueprint for the multilateral linking of domestic real-time payement systems across borders.

The blueprint builds on the bilateral linkage between Singapore's PayNow and Thailand's PromptPay, launched in April 2021, and benefits from the experience of the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) development and operation of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system.

Titled Project Nexus, the model envisages the creation of 'Nexus Gateways' that serve to coordinate compliance, foreign exchange conversion, message translation and the sequencing of payments among all participants.

This is complemented by an overarching Nexus Scheme that sets out the governance framework and rulebook for participating retail payment systems, banks and payment service providers to coordinate and effect cross-border payments through the network.

Benoît Cœuré, head of the BIS Innovation Hub, says: "Project Nexus is trying to achieve the equivalent of internet protocols for payments systems. That means creating a model through which any country can join by adopting certain technical and governance requirements."

Under the Nexus blueprint, participating countries will only need to adopt the Nexus protocols once to gain access to the broader cross-border payments network. This removes the need for countries to negotiate payment linkages with each jurisdiction on a bilateral basis.


Andrew McCormack, head of the BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre comments: "Country-to-country and regional payment connections already exist. But they require significant coordination efforts, which increase exponentially with more participants. Three countries require three bilateral links but 20 countries would require 190 bilateral links."

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2021[New Report] The Future of Payments 2021

Trending

Related News
Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments
/payments

Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments

Singapore and French central banks test cross-border CBDC exchange
/crypto

Singapore and French central banks test cross-border CBDC exchange

Thailand and Singapore launch first linkage of domestic instant payment systems

29 Apr

Trending

  1. Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments

  2. Visa to acquire Currencycloud

  3. Lloyds and Mastercard aim to take A2A payments mainstream

  4. Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

  5. Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and others hit by major DNS outage

Research
See all reports »
Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services