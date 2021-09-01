Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Standard Bank mobile app crashes again

Standard Bank mobile app crashes again

Months after recovering from a technical breakdown that disrupted its banking systems for over a week, South Africa's Standard Bank is back in the trenches as it scrambles to dicover the root cause behind intermittent outages on its mobile banking app.

Unlike the previous downtime, the latest technology hiccup is confined solely to the bank's mobile banking app, with Internet and telephone banking channels unaffected by the disruption.

In May, the bank reported that "hardware issues" had downed its internet, mobile and ATM channels for over a week towards the end of April, leaving customers unable to pay their bills and access cash.

Of the latest disruption, Khomotso Molabe, Standard Bank  head of engineering for South Africa says: “We are acutely aware of the impact that the disruption to one of our most popular banking channels is having on our customers. We have left no stone unturned to have the Mobile Banking App up and running to 100% of its capacity. We will continue to make the necessary further investments to ensure that the service is dependable and stable.” 

Customers are being urged to use Internet Banking or to dial *120*2345# on a mobile phone and follow the prompts to access banking features on Cellphone Banking. 

The bank states: "Standard Bank’s technical teams are in the process of isolating the root cause and adding the necessary capacity to ensure that full functionality is restored to the service. Standard Bank apologises to its customers for the disruption."

[New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights[New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

