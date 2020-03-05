Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Standard Bank SA makes SAP and Microsoft Azure cloud move

Standard Bank South Africa is moving its core SAP Cloud Platform services to Microsoft Azure in a move the bank says will have a significant effect on customer experience.

SAP and Microsoft entered into a partnership, called "Project Embrace", last year to move on-premise SAP ERP and SAP S/4Hana customers to the cloud. The tech giants have worked to offer clients jointly developed reference architectures, roadmaps, and industry best practices for a migration many enterprises are undertaking to reduce reliance on their own data centres.

Lillian Barnard, MD, Microsoft South Africa, says: "Project Embrace has three tenets at its heart: simplify, accelerate and innovate. By accelerating our customers' digital transformation journey, we are enabling them to become agile, efficient digital enterprises on Microsoft Azure - with a cloud platform optimised for SAP - leveraging best practice and specialist expertise."

For Standard Bank, the firms say the move will deliver a faster time-to-market on products and services, while ensuring its IT infrastructure is optimised. By moving workloads to the cloud, Standard Bank will be able to access a range of features that it can deploy instantly and scale according to demand, cutting costs and improving performance.

Sabelo Nkwanyana, CIO, personal and business banking, SA, Standard Bank, says: "Through Project Embrace, we are now able to better identify our business pain points and effectively address them through technologies that deliver a demonstratable return on investment."

