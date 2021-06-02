Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Standard Bank opens digital shopping mall for corporate clients

Johannesburg-based Standard bank has launched an online shopping mall and developer network through which corporate clints can discover and procure digital tools and services developed by the bank and its network of partners.

Dubbed OneHub, the online marketplace provides a single point of entry to a range of digital tools and services - beginning with KYC and account opening - from the bank and trusted tech partners.

Corporates will also gain access to OneDeveloper, which offers an API sandbox for the developer community who will be able to work together to find solutions to complex business-to-business problems.

Jonathan Lamb, head of platform business at Standard bank, says: “By assisting corporates with their digital transformations, OneHub is aligned to Standard Bank’s strategy to develop ecosystems of partner organisations in order to satisfy a range of client needs, including non-financial needs. Over time, our ambition is for OneHub to become the go-to platform for business-to-business (B2B) solutions and APIs on the continent.”

