News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Afterpay hires advisors for possible US listing

Afterpay hires advisors for possible US listing

Australian buy now, pay later firm Afterpay is contemplating a US listing following strong growth in North American markets.

The Melbourne-based firm has hired Gioldman Sachs to explore its options, saying that the US market is now the largest contributor to its business and is expected to grow strongly.

"While Afterpay intends to remain an Australian headquartered company, our shareholderbase is increasingly becoming more globally focused," the firm says in a Q3 trading update. "A US listing would further accommodate this growing interest."

The firm's Q3 results statement revealed a tripling in North America sales, overtaking Australia and helping to double the total value of transactions it processed to A$5.2 billion compared with a year earlier.

