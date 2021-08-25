Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of America

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance DevOps Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments Security

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Machine learning Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BofA granted record number of patents

BofA granted record number of patents

Bank of America is boasting a record 227 US patents granted in the first half of the year, with AI and machine learning the area seeing the most action.

The bank saw a 23% increase in the number of patents granted by the US Patent Office compared the same period the previous year.

AI and machine learning accounted for 25% of the patents, while mobile banking accounted for 21%, information security 16% and blockchain eight per cent.

And, despite the majority of its workforce working from home, BofA says it has also applied for 403 patents in the last six months.

Of these, 29% were related to information security, 17% mobile banking, and 12% programming technology.

The bank's patent portfolio now consists of 4943 patents granted or applied for, resulting from the work of nearly 6000 inventors based in 42 US states and 13 countries around the world.

Manu Kurian, an SVP within global banking ranks in the top 300 patent holders in the world, filing more than 360 since 2014, with more than 220 of those having been granted.

Related Companies

Bank of America

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance DevOps Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments Security

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Machine learning Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation[New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Trending

Related News
Chinese giants lead blockchain patent applications
/retail

Chinese giants lead blockchain patent applications

Bank of America piles on the patents

Bank of America piles on the patents

Trending

  1. Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

  2. NatWest and Mastercard extend payments app to almost half of UK mobile banking users

  3. Facebook&#39;s Marcus demands &#39;fair shot&#39; for Novi payments

  4. Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

  5. Indian fintech startup Uni introduces Pay 1/3rd card

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre