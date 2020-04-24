Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments Security

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Chinese giants lead blockchain patent applications

Chinese giants lead blockchain patent applications

Alibaba and Ant Financial lead the ranking for blockchain patent applications, filing 2344 claims in total over the past two years.

The data, collated by patent database IncoPat, shows that Alibaba has filed patent applications via several corporate entities, including Alibaba Group and Alipay. The majority of Alibaba's blockchain patent applications in 2019 were filed by the blockchain team at Ant Financial, focusing on commercial use cases, such as payment, finance, insurance and security.

Earlier this month, Ant Financial opened up its proprietary blockchain platform to small businesses and developers to help in the creation of multi-user trust-based digital applications.

Alibaba's patent splurge is more than double the number of applications filed by the next Chinese giant on the list, TenCent, which is majoring on content creation and social media engagement.

Most of the top 100 companies in the 2019 Global Blockchain Enterprise Patent Rankings hail from nine countries and regions, with entities from China, the US and Japan accounting for 60, 22 and 6 percent of the list respectively.

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments Security

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition, [Webinar] How to modernis[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

  2. Robo-advisers are facing their first major downturn

  3. UK Government rolls out &#163;1.25 billion startup support package

  4. Covid-19 aftermath will bring banks and fintechs together

  5. Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?