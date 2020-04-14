Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
SoftPOS provider Phos raises EUR1.3 million

SoftPOS provider Phos raises EUR1.3 million

Phos, the UK fintech that turns Android handsets into mobile point-of-sale terminals, has raised EUR1.3 million in funding.

The round was led by Bulgarian-based VC New Vision 3. It brings the total raised by Phos to date to €2.5 million, according to TechCrunch, and will be used to grow the development team.

The funding comes just weeks after Phos announced a four-week field trial of its technology with Mastercard.

The pilot project will rely on Paynetics, an e-money institution with license across the European Union as the acquiring bank, and will entail tests with approximately 200 merchants from the United Kingdom, Germany, Bulgaria and Romania.

