Scotiabank opens Digital Factory in Toronto

Scotiabank has opened a 70,000 square foot Digital Factory in downtown Toronto which will house 350 digital, design, engineering and agile experts working to improve customer experiences.

Located just a few blocks away from Scotiabank's global corporate headquarters, the new facility is just one of a network of Digital Factories including sites in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia intended to serve as incubators for new products and services for the Canadian bank's 23 million customers around the world.



The Toronto location includes a 'Customer Usability Lab' to capture customer feedback during the build and design phase, and scrum-ready workspaces ranging from large huddle rooms to private meeting booths. Security in the building is enforced by a contactless biometric access control feature that captures and matches four fingerprints from a single hand movement.



Brian Porter, president and CEO, Scotiabank. "These creative workspaces are inspiring and encouraging entrepreneurism, accelerating delivery times and allowing our teams to sharpen their focus on meeting the needs of our customers. They are also playing an important role in spurring fintech innovation, productivity and job growth in their local markets."