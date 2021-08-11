Bitstamp names former Google exec chief growth officer

European cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has appointed ex-Google, Netflix and Microsoft executive Barbara Daliri as its first chief growth officer.

Daliri joins from fashion e-commerce company Zalando after stints in sales and marketing executive roles at some of the world's biggest tech firms.



She will lead Bitstamp's global growth and go-to-market approach, as well as supporting the increase in customer engagement in current markets.



Says Daliri: "I am very excited to be supporting the Bitstamp team in driving crypto’s entry into mainstream culture, as well as leading the exchange’s growth ambition."