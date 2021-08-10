Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kroo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Cloud Payments Sustainable

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK &#39;social bank&#39; startup Kroo raises &#163;17.7m

UK 'social bank' startup Kroo raises £17.7m

Kroo, a UK startup building a "social" bank, has raised £17.7 million in Series A funding round led by tech entrepreneur Rudy Karson.

Targeting an early 2022 launch, Kroo says it wants to remove friction from financial interactions between friends and family, reducing the "anxiety that can surround social finances".

It offers a prepaid debit card and tools to track personal and social finances - enabling users to easily create groups with friends, track spending, and split and pay bills quickly and securely.

The startup is also promising a socially conscious ethos, pledging to donate a percentage of profits to social causes. A tree-planting referral scheme has already been launched, so that every time a customer successfully refers a friend, Kroo plants 20 trees with the aim of creating a forest of a million trees.

The company is applying for a full banking license and has built its own technology platform that is microservices-based and cloud-native.

The funding will be used to drive its mobilisation phase - scaling up operations, growing its team across engineering, marketing, product, compliance and customer service, and further developing its product offering and app.

Andrea de Gottardo, CEO, Kroo, says: "We want to build the world’s greatest social bank: a bank dedicated to its customers and to the world we live in."

Related Companies

Kroo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Cloud Payments Sustainable

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Trending

Trending

  1. GlobaliD and Uphold launch XRP rewards debit card

  2. Woman left on hold for seven hours by HSBC after trying to report fraud

  3. HSBC Asset Management creates specialist fintech investment arm

  4. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

  5. MAS to spin off Singapore Fintech Festival as a stand-alone entity

Research
See all reports »
Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing