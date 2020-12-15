Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company Alpian

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swiss digital private bank Alpian selects Temenos as tech backbone

Swiss digital private bank Alpian selects Temenos as tech backbone

Alpian, a digital-first private bank aimed at Switzerland's mass affluent market, has selected Temenos to provide its core technology stack on a pay-per-play basis.

Incubated by Swiss banking group Reyl & Cie, Alpian is planning to launch in 2021, targeting a sizeable demographic in Switzerland - those with investible assets of between CHF100,000 and CHF1 million.

The venture's core offerings will include tailored investment boutique products, secure digital face-to-face access to experienced financial advisors, and simplified, transparent everyday banking services.

Delivered on a subscription basis, Temenos Transact provides the core technology backbone that will enable Alpian’s customers to access and manage their money using a single multi-currency bank account for Swiss Francs and Euros. Temenos Payments will allow the bank to offer traditional and instant payments compliant with the latest IS20022 and PSD2 regulations.

Schuyler Weiss, Alpian CEO, comments: “Alpian will introduce a new way for affluent clients to bank that is attuned to how they want to manage their wealth. Our approach is client-centric and driven by technology and innovation. With Temenos SaaS, we can focus our resources on delivering an exceptional service and experience for our customers. We have set an aggressive launch timeframe and the Temenos’ modern technology will enable us to achieve our goal and allow us the freedom to continue to innovate and differentiate our offering into the future.”

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company Alpian

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth, [New Industry Sentiment Report] Mana[New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Trending

Related News
Alpian raises CHF12.2m for digital private bank
/wealth

Alpian raises CHF12.2m for digital private bank

Temenos selected as core provider for Bank of Queensland tech rebuild

Temenos selected as core provider for Bank of Queensland tech rebuild

Temenos hops on to Google Cloud

29 Jan

Temenos adds wealth apps to retail banking suite

18 Dec 2019

Temenos signs new Scottish neobank Alba

12 Sep 2019

Temenos buys Explainable AI firm Logical Glue

18 Jul 2019

Varo Money signs with Temenos as bank build out begins

13 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  2. Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

  3. Stripe plots Asian expansion

  4. Former Uber Money head launches Synctera to connect community banks and fintechs

  5. UK Supreme Court paves the way for &#163;14 billion Mastercard class action

Research
See all papers »
Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020