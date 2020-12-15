Swiss digital private bank Alpian selects Temenos as tech backbone

Alpian, a digital-first private bank aimed at Switzerland's mass affluent market, has selected Temenos to provide its core technology stack on a pay-per-play basis.

Incubated by Swiss banking group Reyl & Cie, Alpian is planning to launch in 2021, targeting a sizeable demographic in Switzerland - those with investible assets of between CHF100,000 and CHF1 million.



The venture's core offerings will include tailored investment boutique products, secure digital face-to-face access to experienced financial advisors, and simplified, transparent everyday banking services.



Delivered on a subscription basis, Temenos Transact provides the core technology backbone that will enable Alpian’s customers to access and manage their money using a single multi-currency bank account for Swiss Francs and Euros. Temenos Payments will allow the bank to offer traditional and instant payments compliant with the latest IS20022 and PSD2 regulations.



Schuyler Weiss, Alpian CEO, comments: “Alpian will introduce a new way for affluent clients to bank that is attuned to how they want to manage their wealth. Our approach is client-centric and driven by technology and innovation. With Temenos SaaS, we can focus our resources on delivering an exceptional service and experience for our customers. We have set an aggressive launch timeframe and the Temenos’ modern technology will enable us to achieve our goal and allow us the freedom to continue to innovate and differentiate our offering into the future.”