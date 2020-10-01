Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market

Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market

Interbank messaging network Swift is to move into the low-value remittance market, providing member banks with the means to make instanteous transactions across borders for small and medium-sized companies and consumers

The banking co-operative is working with over 20 banks to develop the service, which builds on the strength of Swift gpi and the high-speed rails that have already transformed the business of high-value payments.

The initiative will enable consumers and SMEs to benefit from predictable payments, with costs and processing times known upfront, and real-time status available to both originator and beneficiary customers via their financial institutions.

David Watson, chief strategy officer at Swift, says: “The success of Swift gpi, which is used by thousands of banks and carries billions of payments globally, enables ever-faster transaction processing times and transparency. And it now provides us with the opportunity to transform the experience in the SME and consumer payment markets.”

Last week, the first payments through the new service were successfully exchanged between banks who are helping to develop it, including Bank of China, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, KEB Hana Bank, MYbank, National Australia Bank, SMBC, Standard Bank, StoneX, UniCredit and Wells Fargo.

An additional seven banks will participate in a pilot phase starting at the end of October: Banca Intesa, BBVA, DNB, HSBC, Sberbank of Russia, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.

The service is expected to be available to all gpi financial institutions in 2021.

Lucy Hawley, head of CBFX & multicurrency payments at Barclays, comments: "Customer needs and expectations are changing as the world is becoming increasingly digital and instant, and cross-border payments are no exception to this. Customers want to know upfront how much their beneficiary will receive and when they will be credited, while still feeling confident that their payment will be made seamlessly and securely, direct from their bank account. This is exactly what we have achieved, a service for low-value cross-border payments that is transparent, predictable, frictionless and simple so that customers can focus on running their business or securing their holiday, not how they pay for it.”

The new initiative will pitch banks into a market dominated by new challengers such as TransferWise and Revolut and other carriers that provide low-value remittance corridors across borders.

Marc Recker, global head of clearing products, cash management, Deutsche Bank, says: "With corporates now profiting from improved cost-transparency, speed of execution and predictability of their payments, the plausible next step is to enable SMEs and consumers to reap similar benefits for their lower value end-to-end cross-border payments”.

Shirish Wadivkar, global head, correspondent banking products, Standard Chartered, adds: "We aim to deliver a better experience than close-loop cross-border payments systems can through an open gpi ecosystem.”

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Maintaining market share: Is attack the best form of defence?, [Webinar] Maintaining marke[Webinar] Maintaining market share: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
Swift outlines strategy to expand beyond financial messaging
/payments

Swift outlines strategy to expand beyond financial messaging

Outsource and collaborate for streamlined SWIFT gpi migration
/payments

Outsource and collaborate for streamlined SWIFT gpi migration

ECB responds to Swift’s blueprint for ISO 20022

20 May

Swift gpi transferred $77 trillion in 2019

18 Feb

Standard Chartered switches on cross-border payments tracker

08 Jan

Ripple accused of making false claims about Swift error rates

05 Nov 2019

Swift publishes new API standard

05 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  2. UOB taps Visa API to simplify digital payments

  3. Singapore shuts down Wirecard operations

  4. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

  5. Ant launches blockchain-based cross-border trade platform

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions