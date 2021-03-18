Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
OCBC rolls out facial verification for ATM transactions

OCBC Bank is rolling out facial verification technology to its network of ATMs, enabling users to check their balances and ultimately make cash withdrawals via a scan of their faces.

Initially introduced at eight cash machines in Singapore, the technology will progressively rolled out acrss the bank's entier network of 550 ATMs for balance enquiries and cash withdrawls. From next year, facial verification will be extended to other ATM transactions including cash deposits, funds transfers to other banks, cashcard top-ups and credit card bill payments.

The bank is tapping Singapore’s National Digital Identity infrastructure, SingPass Face Verification, matching users against the national biometric database containing the images and identities of four million Singapore residents.

The technology is embedded with security features to prevent fraud, including liveness-detection technology that detects and blocks the use of photographs, videos, or masks during the verification process.

This latest innovation comes after OCBNC Bank introduced QR code cash withdrawals in July 2019.

Sunny Quek, OCBC Bank’s head of consumer financial services Singapore, says: "QR code cash withdrawals at ATMs grew 88% year-on-year in 2020. With many customers already embracing QR cash withdrawals without having to use an ATM card, face verification will add a layer of convenience to more customers as they access our banking touchpoints.”

