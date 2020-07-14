Visa pilots instalment payments

Visa is entering the fast-growing instalment payments arena, working with a host of partners on pilots in the US.

Instalment payments - where shoppers at the point-of-sale are given the option to pay off the bill in a set number of payments - are popular with customers, particularly millennials.



Visa says the option is also good for sellers, which can see an increase in average ticket size and average conversion rate.



The firm is now getting ready to pilot an offering that lets eligible customers pay in instalments by simply using their existing Visa credit cards at checkout.



Tsys is on board as the first issuer technology partner, with Commerce Bank testing the system with a limited number of customers. Fintech ChargeAfter is the first partner to launch Visa instalments in the US with two of its clients, 42nd Street Photo and Tire Agent.