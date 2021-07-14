Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Starling Bank

Starling supercharges its environmental credentials

Starling supercharges its environmental credentials

Starling Bank is reinforcing its environmental credentials with a marketing campaign that will see 100 electric vehicle chargepoints wrapped in the bank's branding.

The UK challenger is partnering with electric vehicle charger outfit InstaVolt to utilise its network as a full-service advertising channel.

The branded wrap of InstaVolt’s nationwide changepoints, on-screen advertising and incorporation within the digital app will give Starling an eye-catching promotion to the emerging market of EV drivers.

As an added layer to the partnership, every time an InstaVolt customer pays with a Starling personal or business card in the InstaVolt app - whether that's through a prepayment or credit account - Starling will plant a tree through Trillion Trees.

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank says: “We know that many of our customers care deeply about the environment. InstaVolt is a driving force in electric vehicle charging and our partnership fits perfectly with that.”

Starling Bank is currently undertaking a carbon emissions audit in order to further reduce its carbon footprint and offset emissions. In March 2021, it became the first UK bank to start issuing Mastercard debit cards made from recycled plastic, giving customers a greener way to pay.

