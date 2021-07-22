Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Starling chief Boden bristles with confidence as bank pulls away from fintech pack

Starling CEO Anne Boden says the fledgeling bank is pulling away from its loss-making fintech peers as revenues soared by 600% to nearly £97.6 million in the 16 months to March 2021.

Starling broke even for the first time in October 2020, and has recorded a profit every month since then, halving losses to £23.3 million from the £52.1 million recorded in November 2019.

During this time, the company's deposit base has grown to £5.8 billion, while customer accounts more than doubled to 2.1 million and lending shot up to £2.2 billion from a very low base.

Growth has continued apace for the first quarter to June 2021, with revenues hitting £42.8 million and cash on deposit rising to £6.7 billion. A typical SME customer in credit at Starling held an average balance of £13,000+. For retail customers the figure stood at £2,000+.

Boden says the pandemic has been a game-changer for the business: "We rolled out more than £2 billion of lending and introduced innovative products and features to support our customers’ changing needs. And we proved our business case, combining a great experience with low fixed costs to generate profits. This has allowed us to pull away from the fintech pack."

On the potential for a future IPO, Boden says: "Let me make this clear, an IPO is our goal, but we will seek a listing when it is right for our business, not just because it is fashionable to fit in with the pack."

