Sezzle launches new working capital platform for merchants

Buy now, pay later player Sezzle is rolling out a new business line that will see it provide qualifying merchant customers with same day funding of working capital up to $10 million.

Powered by revenue-based financing platform Wayflyer, Sezzle Capital will provide merchants with a bridge to fast, unsecured funding.

Users can apply in minutes, get offers in hours, and receive funds in days, says Sezzle president, Paul Paradis.

“We’ve listened carefully to our merchants and we understand that one of their biggest pain points is cash flow,” he says. “By providing quick and effective access to funding, Sezzle Capital will ensure our merchants are less stressed about the day-to-day and fully focused on growing their businesses while at the same time it helps to strengthen our relationships with our customers."

Last month, Sezzle rival Klarna moved to offer a similar service , partnering with embedded business finance platform Liberis to provide revenue-based financing to its 250,000 merchant partners.

