News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Klarna partners Liberis to offer merchants revenue-based financing

Klarna partners Liberis to offer merchants revenue-based financing

Klarna has picked embedded business finance platform Liberis to help it offer its e-commerce clients revenue-based financing.

The deal will see Klarna's 250,000 merchant partners in 17 countries offered flexible financing, pre-approved with payment terms that are based on their revenues and actual transactions.

Liberis’ API-powered technology integrates directly into Klarna's platform, with personalised, pre-approved financing offers displayed within the BNPL giant's dashboard or app. If interested, the merchant can complete a quick approval and underwriting process, and receive the funds within two business days of applying.

All of the transactions for the financing - both receipt and payment - take place within the merchant’s Klarna account, at a pre-arranged rate of their choosing.

Rob Straathof, CEO, Liberis, says: "Klarna’s “Buy now Pay Later” functionality has allowed merchants to serve their customers for many years. We are thrilled to expand this functionality by offering these companies a flexible financing option, embedded within Klarna’s platform, that will bolster their businesses through hard times and periods of growth.”

