Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Sygnum Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sygnum uses blockchain to sell shares in Picasso painting

Sygnum uses blockchain to sell shares in Picasso painting

Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum has teamed up with art investment outfit Artemundi to tokenise a Picasso painting, giving investors the chance to purchase and trade shares in the work.

Sygnum is broadcasting the ownership rights to the painting, Fillette au béretn, onto the public blockchain, enabling investors to buy and trade Art Security Tokens (ASTs) in the work.

The painting is priced at CHF four million. The 4000 tokens can be subscribed directly through Sygnum’s e-banking platform, with a minimum subscription of CHF 5000. Token holders will have their ownership share in the painting fully recognised under Swiss law.

Transactions will be settled in Swiss Francs, using Sygnum’s digital CHF stablecoin. All tokens are tradeable on SygnEx, Sygnum’s digital asset trading platform.

Sygum says that tokenisation lowers the barriers to art investment and opens-up the market to a broad range of new investors.

Mathias Imbach, CEO, Sygnum, says: "The tokenisation of the Fillette au béret exemplifies how we bring our mission to reality, unlocking a universe of unique investment opportunities that can be made accessible to many."

Related Companies

Sygnum Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future

Trending

Related News
Ripple invests in NFT marketplace Mintable
/crypto

Ripple invests in NFT marketplace Mintable

Nyse launches 'First Trade' NFTs
/markets

Nyse launches 'First Trade' NFTs

SBI takes stake in digital asset bank Sygnum

18 Feb

Sygnum tokenises shares on blockchain; prepares for dual listing

14 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

  3. Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

  4. Embedded finance startup Weavr raises &#163;7m

  5. Bank of England frets over stability of Big Tech cloud providers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021