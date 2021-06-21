Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Augmentum Tesseract

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto lending platform Tesseract raises $25 million

Crypto lending platform Tesseract raises $25 million

Augmentum Fintech has led a $25 million investment round in Finnish institutional crypto firm Tesseract.


Tesseract bridges institutional capital flows between traditional and digital asset finance, offering product in margin lending, OTC lending, and white label crypto lending packages for institutional clients ranging from hedge funds to market makers and wallet providers.

Yichen Wu, CEO and founder of Tesseract, says: “The funding will be aimed towards developing our industry-leading institutional offerings even further, hiring new talent to develop new and existing partnerships, and to boost innovation in new undisclosed financial products. We will also focus on developing our cross-trading venue margin lending platform. Due to the global nature of our fast-moving business, we will also funnel efforts into spearheading our global growth and ensuring regulatory compliance globally.”

The Helsinki -based digital asset lender has been profitable since early 2020, experiencing 20x growth year on year as institutions pile in to the crypto space.

Martyn Holman, partner at Augmentum Fintech, comments: “We are witnessing wholesale changes in the infrastructure supporting the crypto space as it evolves to the demands of increasing institutional activity. Following the separation of custody and trading in the first waves of evolution, Tesseract is addressing the next fundamental need in a space that has limited leverage capabilities."

News of the investment comes as Augmentum Fintech bids to raise a further £40 million to bolster its funding capabilities through a new share issue, having deployed substantially all of the capital raised through its IPO in 2018 as well as issues thereafter

Other participants in the round include global venture capital firms BlackFin Capital Partners, Concentric, DN Capital, Jabre Capital Partners Family Office, LeadBlock Partners, and Sapphire Ventures. Industry participants Coinbase Ventures, Wintermute, and Woorton also subscribed to the round along with undisclosed local and international investors and strategic angels. Icebreaker.vc, which made its first investment in Tesseract in 2018, also participated in the round.

Related Companies

Augmentum Tesseract

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness[Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Trending

Related News
Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million
/startups

Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million

Previse raises $11 million to help businesses get paid faster
/payments

Previse raises $11 million to help businesses get paid faster

Augmentum tops up investments in Tide, Monese and DueDil

13 Jun 2019

Augmentum Fintech bids to raise fresh funds

05 Mar 2019

Augmentum Fintech raises £94m in IPO

12 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest

  2. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  3. Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

  4. AmEx opens first business banking accounts

  5. Lloyds Banking Group appoints David Gledhill from DBS as chief operating officer

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future