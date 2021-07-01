Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi Australia enters buy now, pay later market

Citi Australia enters buy now, pay later market

Citi Australia is taking on local buy now, pay later vendors Afterpay and Zip by joining forces with online retailer Kogan.com to allow credit cardholders to enter into an instalment loan at checkout.

To access the service, customers need to log onto or create a Kogan.com account, enrol their Citi credit card, and select to pay with instalments at the checkout, with offers to pay over 3, 12, 18 or 24 months displayed in real time.

Slated for launch in October, the instalment loan feature is available for Citi credit cardholders and some Citi white-label credit cards, including Suncorp and Bank of Queensland.

According to Citi research, while 95% of surveyed Australians are aware of instalment loan services, only one in five have taken advantage of current offerings from non-bank fintech firms. While 58% are confident a traditional lender would provide a reliable service, only 23% think a non-traditional lender could do so.

Citi’s head of cards and loans Choong Yu Lum said, “The buy now pay later sector has seen rapid growth, increasing five-fold in the last two years alone We think it’s great for consumer choice that there are a number of players offering buy now pay later options. At Citi, we aim to target those consumers who are more comfortable using a traditional lender.”

Cardhiolders who take up the option can also embed 'shop with points' rewards from Kogan to pay off part of their loan.

“We know 78% of surveyed Australians are concerned about their debt, and through both our shop with points and instalment offers, we aim to give our customers choice when it comes to how they want to pay for their purchases,” says Lum. “The younger generation is particularly concerned about debt, with 87% of millennials identifying themselves as concerned. This generation is also the primary user of buy now pay later services, reflecting their willingness to use new tools for money management.”

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud[New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Trending

Related News
Zip pushes into EU and Middle East with acquisitions of Twisto and Spotii
/payments

Zip pushes into EU and Middle East with acquisitions of Twisto and Spotii

AmEx brings BNPL to air travel
/payments

AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Barclays US and Amount launch white label BNPL suite

28 Apr

Tinkoff launches Russia's first BNPL payment service

22 Apr

BNPL schemes make it easy to spend, but harder to understand the risks

21 Apr

Afterpay unveils virtual card for in-store BNPL purchases

30 Mar

Trending

  1. Big banks back Swift&#39;s new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

  2. Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering

  3. Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

  4. Bank execs predict branch model will be dead within 5 years

  5. Mastercard invests in card tech startup Deserve

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud