Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Access to cash should be a Universal Service Obligation says Age UK

Access to cash should be a Universal Service Obligation says Age UK

Age UK is calling on the Government to designate access to cash as a Universal Services Obligation for financial instiutions, much like the supply of electricity and drinking water to consumer homes.

With bank branches and free-to-use ATMs rapidly disappearing from the high street, Age UK warns that being cut off from cash and banking services is tantamount to being excluded from society and leaves older people more vulnerable to financial scams and rip-off artists.

The charity estimates that around 2.4 million people aged 65 and over in the UK rely on cash to a great extent in their day-to-day life - representing around one in five (21 per cent) of all older people.

In a recent Age UK panel survey, one in six respondents who use cash found it difficult to do so and a quarter of panel members had been refused when they or someone on their behalf have tried to pay with cash.

Those who struggle getting around are finding it increasingly difficult to access their income, pensions, and savings, says the charity, and in 2020, around 900,000 older people in the UK found it difficult to get to a cash point using ordinary forms of transport.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, says: “It’s time for the Government to recognise how important banknotes and coins are to all our lives and treat the cash system as the essential piece of infrastructure it is - just like utilities, post and broadband. If the Government is serious about ‘building back better’ after the pandemic, then they must legislate to protect cash access within a reasonable travel distance of people’s homes."

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud[New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Trending

Related News
Shrap aims to replace coins with chargecard and app
/payments

Shrap aims to replace coins with chargecard and app

UK communities prepare for cash access pilots
/payments

UK communities prepare for cash access pilots

FCA sets access to cash expectations

14 Sep 2020

FCA warns banks that access to cash is a regulatory priority

16 Jul 2020

Eight UK communities to trial cash promotion schemes

17 Jun 2020

Charity calls on FCA to ensure elderly have access to cash during pandemic

06 May 2020

Trending

  1. Big banks back Swift&#39;s new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

  2. CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

  3. Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering

  4. Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

  5. Wells Fargo introduces API-based third party data sharing with Akoya

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation