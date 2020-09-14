Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19 Payments

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA sets access to cash expectations

FCA sets access to cash expectations

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has warned banks that every time they plan to close a branch or ATM they will need to provide an analysis of the impact on customers' access to cash.

The FCA says banks, building societies and credit unions are now expected to keep it informed of any plans to close branches or ATMs, or to convert ATMs to pay-to-use, in good time before any final decision is made.

These firms will need to provide a clear summary of their analysis of the needs of customers currently using the sites, the impact of the proposals on those customers, and alternatives that are, or could reasonably be, put in place.

If a firm decides to implement its closure or conversion proposals, it will be expected to clearly communicate information about this to its customers no less than 12 weeks before implementation, making people aware of alternatives.

Concern has been growing for years about the removal of fee-free ATMs and bank branches in small communities, which is leading to the creation of 'cash deserts' that leave vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

Last year, the independent Access to Cash Review said the UK is not ready to go cashless and set out a series of measures necessary to ensure no one is left behind as the country moves towards a digital society.

In March, with the Covid-19 pandemic hitting cash usage, the government committed to legislating to protect access to cash for as long as people need it.

Sheldon Mills, interim executive director, strategy and competition, FCA, says: "Even during the pandemic, cash remains essential to many consumers. The publication of this guidance sets out clearly our expectations on firms and will ensure that firms make it a priority that customers are treated fairly, especially those who are most vulnerable."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19 Payments

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Open APIs and the next generation of open banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Open APIs and the next generation of open banking, [Webinar] Open APIs and the next genera[Webinar] Open APIs and the next generation of open banking

Trending

Related News
FCA warns banks that access to cash is a regulatory priority
/regulation

FCA warns banks that access to cash is a regulatory priority

Eight UK communities to trial cash promotion schemes
/payments

Eight UK communities to trial cash promotion schemes

Charity calls on FCA to ensure elderly have access to cash during pandemic

06 May

UK cash withdrawals plummet 60% during Covid-19 lockdown

29 Apr

UK budget to introduce new laws to protect consumer access to cash

09 Mar

Next UK government must legislate to protect access to cash - Which?

15 Nov 2019

UK banks commit to free access to cash

12 Jun 2019

Trending

  1. Starling Bank launches Kite cards for kids

  2. Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

  3. Mastercard launches CBDC testing platform for central banks

  4. Standard Chartered introduces Amazon instalment payment programme

  5. Klarna eyes $10 billion valuation on $500m fundraise

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption