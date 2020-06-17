Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Eight UK communities to trial cash promotion schemes

Eight UK communities to trial cash promotion schemes

Eight locations across the UK have been chosen to test solutions that will help communities retain free access to cash, as the nation shifts to an increasingly cashless society.

The launch of the pilots follows the publication of the 2019 Access to Cash Review, which found that 17% of the UK population rely on cash, with vulnerable communities, including the poor and those in rural areas, at particular risk from reduced access to cash.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further heightened the problem, with many high street businesses spurning cash payments in favour of contactless transactions.

The aim of the pilot schemes is to create new approaches to current challenges, which include helping local shops to give cashback, supporting groups to become more comfortable making digital payments or developing solutions to help small businesses continue to bank cash.

Stephen Jones, CEO of UK Finance, says: "While our latest data shows that people are increasingly choosing to pay digitally, the banking and finance industry is committed to ensuring that access to cash remains free and widely accessible to those who need it.

“The impact of the Covid-19 lockdown in recent months has shown the importance of continuing to do so, and with retailers and businesses reopening their stores this week the sector is playing a central role in helping people to pay for the goods and services they need using the method of their choice.”

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments:[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Trending Stories

Related News
Which? calls on UK Government to prevent collapse of cash
/payments

Which? calls on UK Government to prevent collapse of cash

Charity calls on FCA to ensure elderly have access to cash during pandemic
/payments

Charity calls on FCA to ensure elderly have access to cash during pandemic

UK budget to introduce new laws to protect consumer access to cash

09 Mar

Polymer £20 enters circulation amid access to cash crisis

20 Feb

UK launches local pilot schemes to support continued access to cash

17 Feb

Visa takes 'access to cash' programme industry-wide

22 Jan

Link fields 100 applications for Cash Delivery Fund

31 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  2. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  3. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  4. Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

  5. WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020