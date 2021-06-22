Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ion Trading Systems illimity

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ION Group to take 9.99% stake in Italian challenger illimity

ION Group to take 9.99% stake in Italian challenger illimity

ION Group is to install a new IT system for Italian digital challenger bank illimity and take a 9.99% stake in the lender.

Outlining a new four-year strategic plan, the bank says it aims to quadruple its net profit from an estimated €60-€70 million in 2021 to over €240 million in 2025 and to grow its customer base from 1.4 million to three million over the same timeframe.

Illimity reported a net profit of €31.1 million in it last set of full-year results for 2020.

The bank say a new IT platform licenced from ION Group will generate revenues of €90 million by 2025 through the provision of improved data anlytics, credit scoring and market intelligence. As part of the agreement, ION will also take up to a 9.99% stake in illimity through a capital increase for 5.75 million ordinary shares and warrants for a further 2.4 million shares.

The bank also intends to venture in to the small business banking arena with the launch in Q4 of B-Lity, a direct bank built specifically to handle the needs of Italian SMEs.

Related Companies

Ion Trading Systems illimity

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Improving Straight Through Processing: The true solution for payment failures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud[New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Trending

Related News
ION gets greenlight for Broadway takeover
/markets

ION gets greenlight for Broadway takeover

Italy's illimity buys 50% stake in Banca Sella's open banking unit
/retail

Italy's illimity buys 50% stake in Banca Sella's open banking unit

Italy's illimity switches on Open Banking platform with scooter sharing and fitness tracker

16 Jun 2020

Irish fintech Ion set to buy Acuris for £1bn

10 May 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  2. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  3. YES Bank launches musical logo

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. JPMorgan Chase to acquire UK digital wealth management firm Nutmeg

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future