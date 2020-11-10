Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ion Trading Systems Broadway Technology

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ION gets greenlight for Broadway takeover

ION gets greenlight for Broadway takeover

ION Group's offer to offload Broadway Technology's fixed income business has appeased the UK's competition watchdog, which has now cleared the acquisition of the rest of the company.

Dublin-based financial software and data company ION bought a controlling stake in American outfit Broadway earlier this year.

But the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the acquisition raised issues around the supply of fixed income electronic trading systems.

In order to avoid an in-depth Phase 2 investigation, ION offered to sell Broadway’s fixed income business including the underlying software and the brand to a buyer consortium led by Broadway’s CEO.

This has been approved by the CMA, which says it is "satisfied that the concerns will be fully addressed by the remedy offered, restoring competition in the supply of FI electronic trading systems to the pre-merger conditions".

Related Companies

Ion Trading Systems Broadway Technology

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2020 - The Turning Point in Payments Transformation | 24-26 November - Register Now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?, [White[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Trending

Related News
ION offers to sell Broadway fixed income biz to clear competition concerns
/markets

ION offers to sell Broadway fixed income biz to clear competition concerns

UK watchdog raises competition concerns over ION-Broadway deal
/markets

UK watchdog raises competition concerns over ION-Broadway deal

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  3. ING to shed 1000 jobs; reins in digital banking ambitions

  4. Spanish banks lead development of blockchain-based digital ID model

  5. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry