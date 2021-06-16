Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Verizon Galileo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Verizon launches Family Money app and card

Verizon launches Family Money app and card

US comms network Verizon is to issue a payments card and app for children aged eight to 17.

The Family Money platform, developed using technology from Galileo, can host up to five children via a parental-controlled app and accompanying prepaid debit card issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank that can be used to make purchases online and at retail stores.

Using the app, kids can track spending and deposit cash into a savings Vault to save for future goals.

Parents can use the app to set chores, assign rewards and manage allowances. They can also block spending for particular categories and lock or freeze lost or stolen cards.

Verizon and non-Verizon customers can download the Family Money app from the Google Play and Apple App Store. Initially available for a 30-day free trial, Verizon thereafter charges a monthly fee of $5.99.

Related Companies

Verizon Galileo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market[Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

Trending

Related News
Greenlight hits $2.3bn valuation on $260m funding round
/startups

Greenlight hits $2.3bn valuation on $260m funding round

Till raises $5m for kids' banking platform
/startups

Till raises $5m for kids' banking platform

Strive launches Penny the Pig to teach kids about crypto investing

19 Apr

Pocket money app gohenry raises $40m for US push

08 Dec 2020

Strive acquires GoSave to launch kids account

03 Nov 2020

Chase introduces kids account

13 Oct 2020

Starling Bank launches Kite cards for kids

09 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest

  2. American banking lobby hits out at CBDC hype

  3. Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

  4. French and Swiss central banks to run wholesale digital currency trial

  5. Lloyds Banking Group appoints David Gledhill from DBS as chief operating officer

Research
See all reports »
Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud